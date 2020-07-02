Montana Department of Transportation started road work on US 287 North of its Three Forks project and said drivers should expect delays, the agency said in a release Wednesday.
During construction, traffic is restricted to a two-lane gravel road that will be in place through October.
“Drivers should expect single lane closures and travel delays up to 15 minutes while crews are working,” MDT officials said in a release.
Periodic construction delays up to 45-minutes from now until mid-July. Advanced notice will be provided when those longer delays are scheduled.
The agency is asking motorcyclist and bicyclists to consider an alternate route.
“Heavy seasonal precipitation and traffic has led to ruts and potholes in teh travel surface,” MDT officials said. “Construction crews are grading travel lanes regularly and working diligently to resolve the dranage issues deteriorating the gravel surface.”
Along with widening the road to four lanes, the project will improve “the distance a driver can see clearly and the length of time they have to come to a stop,” officials said.
–Staff Report