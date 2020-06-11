Rocky Mountain Supply announced a $5,000 grant to the University of Montana Western Foundation. The funds will support the construction of classrooms in the Montana Center for Horsemanship.
“We’re proud to support this project as a way to strengthen the community and see it thrive,” says Brad Gjermo, CEO, Rocky Mountain Supply. “Projects like this are essential to enriching our rural area and the people who live here.”
In addition to the funds contributed by Rocky Mountain Supply, the contribution will be matched dollar for dollar by a CHS Seeds for Stewardship grant, which helps cooperatives grow their impact locally. Together more than $10,000 will benefit the University of Montana Western Foundation and the Montana Center for Horsemanship.
“Cooperatives were founded on the principles of education, community involvement and cooperation,” says Brad Gjermo. “By combining resources, we are providing double the impact to our area and demonstrating the cooperative spirit.”
UMW Chancellor Beth Weatherby added “The University of Montana Western values our partnerships and the funding provided by CHS and RMS for this project not only represents strong partnership support in educating our Ag-minded youth, but it also promotes innovative opportunities for the University and MCH.”
The “Seeds of Stewardship” grant provided by the CHS Foundation and Rocky Mountain Supply is a significant commitment to the future of rural youth leadership and rural development.
“Education,” says MCH president William Kriegel, “is central to our mission. This grant will further help us to provide the resources and facilities that advance learning opportunities for rural youth and economic development for our rural community. We are grateful for these dynamic partnerships.”