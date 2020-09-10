Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded to a report of four individuals stranded at the Mystic Lake cabin in the Custer-Gallatin National Forest.
Two mountain bikers planned an overnight mountain bike trip from Hyalite Canyon to Sourdough Canyon. The weather took an abrupt turn, dropping from a high of 87 degrees on Sept. 6 to a high of 58 degrees on Sept. 7 and higher elevations began to see snow in the late afternoon.
The mountain bikers came upon a separate party of three hikers near the area of Mystic Lake Cabin. The hikers were also unprepared for such a drastic shift in weather. The group decided to stay put and make a fire, while one of the bicyclists rode to the Sourdough trailhead to call for help.
Search and Rescue volunteers and the Forest Service District Ranger reached the stranded party by vehicle. Rescuers successfully retrieved the party and transported them to the Sourdough trailhead where AMR Paramedics assessed their condition. All members were medically cleared and allowed to returned home.
Sheriff Gootkin would like to remind everyone to check the weather report.
•••
On Sept. 7 at 7 a.m., Gallatin County 911 received a call from a hunter who had been attacked by a bear.
The 69-year-old local man suspected he had gone too close to a kill site near Flattop Mountain where a friend had harvested an animal a couple days ago. A sow bear with cubs attacked him, causing injuries to his shoulder and hip.
Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue in Big Sky, Big Sky Fire, Montana Highway Patrol, and Yellowstone Club Security were able to drive close to the man and walk him out to the waiting ambulance, which transported him to the Big Sky Medical Center.
Sheriff Brian Gootkin would like to remind hunters and hikers that bears more actively search for food in the fall and can be protective of their food sources. When hunting or hiking in bear country, always have some form of repellent easily accessible on you. Make sure your cell phone is fully charged in case you need to use it.
•••
On Aug. 23 at 2:45 p.m., Gallatin County 911 received a report that a 64-year-old man had fallen 6-8 feet while rock-climbing on the Silver Foxes in Gallatin Canyon.
The man sustained a laceration to his calf. An off-duty AMR paramedic was in the area and assisted in stabilizing the wound, then hiked to the Lava Lake Emergency Call Box to get help.
Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue members responded from Big Sky and the Gallatin Valley. The man was reached by short haul, a technique where rescuers are suspended below a helicopter and flown to the patient, where they put the patient in a litter and fly them out to a safer location. The man was flown to a waiting ambulance and taken to the hospital for treatment.
•••
On Aug. 21 at 7 p.m., Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue was called out for a report of an injured mountain biker.
The 39-year-old man was mountain biking with his wife near Mount Blackmore when he crashed and dislocated his ankle more than five miles from the trailhead. He was able to get cell coverage to call 911 dispatch.
Search and Rescue responded with ground teams and a helicopter. Life Flight Network also responded, but could not land due to the warm weather and high elevation. The SAR-heli rescue team was able to land and pick up the injured biker, who was transported to a waiting ambulance.
The next option would have been a drawn-out ground rescue with a one-wheeled litter.