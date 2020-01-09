The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office has recently recovered numerous stolen items and is attempting to identify owners of the property. Deputies are asking the public to review an online photo album in an attempt to identify property belonging to them.
Instructions:
• Go to https://photos.app.goo.gl/yTimV2AzY6kqHKrSA and review the photographs of recovered items.
• If you are able to identify property belonging to you, email colter.metcalf@gallatin.mt.gov, detailing the property.
• Please note in your response the color/number combination observed in the photograph containing your property. If the photograph in which you identify your property does not have a color/number combination associated with it, describe the location of the closest color/number combination, eg “My property is two photos after Orange 1.”