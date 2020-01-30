At 12:35 on January 28, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an injured person yelling for help in the North Fork area of Big Sky. The 32-year-old Big Sky man had fallen while backcountry skiing and possibly broken his leg.
A GCSO deputy and Gallatin County Search & Rescue at Big Sky responded and located the injured skier and his two dogs. The man had planned for a quick trip and did not have survival equipment. Rescuers were able to bring them all safely back to the trailhead to a waiting Big Sky Fire Department ambulance.
•••
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous calls about a scam involving callers stating they are from NorthWestern Energy. The caller states that they are calling about a delinquent account and if the account is not brought up to date immediately, they will shut off the power. The caller will ask for the person’s credit card information. When the person gives them their credit card information, they will tell the person that the credit card comes back as declined. Once this occurs they instruct the person to go and purchase a prepaid Visa card.
These scammers are aggressive, convincing, and persistent. This is a scam. Do not give them any information. Hang up the phone and do not respond in any way.
•••
Gallatin County Justice Court’s open court hearings will be CLOSED for two days in the coming weeks as the court’s software system is upgraded.
Justice Court judges hold open court at the Law and Justice Center (615 S. 16th Ave. in Bozeman) on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings for people who were issued misdemeanor citations by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, Montana Motor Carriers, and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, among others.
However, due to the transition to our new system, open court will be CLOSED on both Friday, Jan. 31 and Monday, Feb. 3.
In addition, Justice Court will be completely offline on Jan. 30 and 31 and will be entering all information by hand.
Call 406-582-2191 for more info.