The local chapter of “A Girl and a Gun” is set up at Zero In Indoor Shooting Center at 93 Laura Louise Ln. just off Jackrabbit Lane and West Baxter Road, organizers said in a release.
The chapter started in September and is among 134 chapters across the country.
“There are no Girl and a Gun chapters in Idaho, North Dakota or South Dakota, so we are pretty exclusive to this area,” organizers said in a release.
The mission of the group is “To educate women about firearm usage, safety, and promote women’s shooting interest and participation in the competitive shooting sports.”
For more information visit www.agirlandagun.org, by email to girlandgun406@gmail.com, or stopping by Zero In Indoor Shooting Center.
–staff report