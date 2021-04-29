Supported by the Gallatin County Commissioners, the Historic Preservation Board of Gallatin County awards small grants for the rehabilitation and restoration of buildings, sites, artifacts, and other historically significant features of the county’s past and culture. The Board seeks grant applications for 2021 projects.
Successful grant application must be within Gallatin County, provide for restoration of preservable existing historic structures, sites, or artifacts without impairment of their historic features (characteristics); must have a supporting group or individual; and must provide matching in the form of funds, materials, and/or labor. The funded work must be completed within 12 months of receipt of funds, usually in June of the funding year.
The application form is available online at https://gallatincomt.virtualtownhall.net/by personal visit to the Gallatin County Commission office, located in room 306 of the Gallatin County Courthouse at 311 W. Main Street in Bozeman.
The extended deadline for applications is May 31, 2021. Complete instructions for filling out the application are provided, but if you have any questions please contact Elaine, HPBGC grant coordinator, at (406) 284-9046 or eskinnerhale@gmail.com.