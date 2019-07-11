Montana State Parks (stateparks.mt.gov) is seeking public comment on 25 grant applications for Snowmobile Trail Grooming funds for the 2019-2020 winter season. Public comment will be accepted through Saturday, August 3 at 5pm.
The program is separate from Montana State Parks funding sources and revenues. There is $410,000 available for the upcoming season.
A list of the proposed 2019/2020 winter season snowmobile grooming grant awards is available at stateparks.mt.gov under “Recreation Activities & Grants”. Public comment will be open for 30 days. Comments are accepted through Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 5:00pm.
To comment online visit: stateparks.mt.gov and click on “Public Notices” or by email at snowmobilegrants@mt.gov. Comments may be sent by mail to Montana State Parks, Snowmobile Program, 1420 East 6th Avenue, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701.
For more information about the Montana Snowmobile Program visit: http://stateparks.mt.gov/recreation/snowmobileProgram.html. Or contact Seth McArthur, Montana Snowmobile Program Manager at (406) 444-3753.