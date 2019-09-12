Shop classes at Belgrade High School will receive some cash this morning from a state agency to promote safety, according to officials.
The state workers’ compensation insurance company, Montana State Fund, is providing grants to 25 high schools across the state to be used for protective equipment, the organization said in a release.
“Montana is among the highest in the nation in workplace accidents and fatalities,” the agency said in a release. “The high accident ranking is believed to be a symptom of Montana’s safety culture.”
To combat the current culture, agency officials are hoping to get a jump on future workers, officials said.
“The grants are meant to engrain the importance of safety in the young people before they enter the workforce,” officials wrote.
Agency representatives will present the grant and give a talk on safety to the welding and woodworking classes at Belgrade High Thursday morning.