Prospera Business Network, serving Gallatin and Park counties, was one of 11 regionally focused economic development centers that earned recertification and will receive funding to continue serving business needs across the state for an additional four years.
The 11 Certified Regional Development Corporations allow Montana to take a regional approach to business development. The organizations help communities and businesses with strategic planning, revolving loan fund management, technical assistance and assistance in applying for and operating state and federal funding programs, including those offered by the Department of Commerce.
The 2019 Montana Legislature reauthorized the CRDC program through HB 52 with broad bipartisan support. The bill provided $625,000 per year over four years, divided between the 11 CRDCs according to a formula that considers the size and population of the regions they serve.