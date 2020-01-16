Alex Cady has recently been promoted to Loan Officer for Stockman Bank Kagy. His responsibilities include developing and servicing consumer and commercial loans, and assisting clients with their lending and credit needs.
Cady brings over two years of banking experience to the position. He has been with Stockman Bank since 2017.
Cady earned his Bachelor of Science degree in business finance with a minor in accounting from Montana State University. He will also be active in various Stockman Bank related activities.
His office is located at 1815 South 19th Avenue and he can be reached at (406) 556-4116