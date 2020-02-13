Sayler Grace Tatom, of Gallatin Gateway, was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for fall 2019 with an academic record of 4.0, or straight A’s.
Ashleigh Clark and Timaree Meuchel of Belgrade at Montana State University were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Forty of Montana State University’s top seniors and their faculty and staff mentors will be recognized Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the 38th annual Awards for Excellence event held on the MSU campus.
Honored students are nominated by faculty and must have at least a 3.5 grade, as well as demonstrated campus leadership and community service.
The 2020 Excellence Award winners, listed by their college, name, hometown, major and mentor are:
Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship, Emma Jacobs, Bel-grade, business marketing; Eric Van Steenburg.
College of Letters and Science, Alec Nehring, Manhattan, mathematics teaching; Derek Williams.
Colton Charnholm and Kaylynn Linton of Belgrade were among 1,934 students at Spokane Falls Community College on its honor roll for fall quarter, which ended in December. Students must have a grade point average of 3.0 or above to be listed on the honor roll.
Amelia Kaye Doll of Three Forks earned a Master’s in extension education from North Dakota State University in fall 2019. NDSU awarded 1,034 degrees to students.