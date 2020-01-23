Carroll College names fall semester Dean’s List
Carroll College named the Bozeman students listed below to its 2019 fall semester dean’s list. To be included on the dean’s list, a student must receive a 3.5 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale and take at least 12 graded credits in a semester.
Belgrade
Aryanna Ekola
Emma Lawver
Joshua Neth
Manhattan
Ashley Braaksma
Belgradian makes Dean’s List
Drew Nordman of Belgrade was named to the President’s Honor Roll for the Fall 2019 semester at Bismarck State College.
Students must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC President’s Honor Roll.
Manhattanite makes Dean’s List
Kyli Ayers of Manhattan was named to the Trinity Christian College Dean’s List for Fall 2019. The list for the Palos Heights, Ill., college are full-time kids and earned a 3.5 grade point average.
Belgradian earns degree from Dawson
James Stocker of Belgrade earned a Certificate of Technical Studies-Technical Skills from Dawson Community College in Glendive, Mont. The college recently announced students who are degree candidates for the Fall 2019 semester.
Official awarding of a degree and any official graduation with honors or graduation with high honors designation is not made until degree candidates have completed their final term of enrollment and have met all specific requirements.
MSU announces Fall ‘19 Dean’s List honors
Montana State University has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for fall semester 2019.
There are two MSU honor roll lists: the President’s List and the Dean’s List. To be eligible for the lists, students must be enrolled in at least 12 college-level credits. This honor roll list was current as of Jan. 14 and includes all registration corrections or grade changes processed to that date.
The 1,261 students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester were named to the President’s List. An asterisk follows their names below.
The Dean’s List includes the 3,643 students earning grade point averages of 3.5 or above for the semester.
Belgrade: Kaylee Ackerman, Hunter Alderman, Madalyn Alderman, Kendra Allard, Nicole Anderson, Nicole Barber*, Colter Barney*, Dylan Bell, Jaden Blackburn, Kimberly Blakeley, Brittany Boyd, Jacob Bryan, Gabrielle Bunko, Naomi Burkenpas*, Ryan Busch, Thomas Callahan*, Cassidy Catron, Richard Chambers-Harding, Hayes Chandler, Colton Crum*, Lisa De Jong*, Kelsie Deshner*, Adam Dingley, Madeleine Dominguez Patton, Cache Douma, Dawson Durnam, Krista Ebbighausen, Parker Edwins, Ashleah Elias, Faith Ellis, Laura Evans, Alex Fife*, Emily Foss, Colter Fretwell, Kristin Galanti*, Ruby Gawarkiewicz*, Heather Gier, Faith Giovanini, Kasey Gorder, Sandra Guevremont, Stephen Hancock, Brianna Hanson*, Sara Harmon*, Vanya Harrold, Dava Harvey, Holdyn Hould, Nathan Hull, Zachary Hull*, Dexter Jarrett, Cameron Jenkins, Janice Jessop*, Jennifer Johnsen, Cleyton Johnson, Kayla Johnson, Grant Jordan, Kylie Kerkaert, Colin King*, Lauren King*, Abagail Klonsinski, Ashley Koenig, Addie Kreikemeier, Garrett Kuntz, Dallas LeGrande*, Ashton LeMoine, Joshua Lester, Kandon Lewis, Jeremy Lindquist, Hannah Madsen*, Jon Main*, Ahna Mayo, Corbin McAllister-Williams*, Rachel McEachron*, Jayden McGowen, Justin McGowen, Fernanda Melo Matheus*, Makell Meyle, Kiersten Miller, Ashley Morgan, Chase Morgan, Lolita Morgan*, Jordan Moser, Jordan Mueller, Alexander Nordstrom*, Samuel Olson*, Charis Omohundro*, Kalista Pachl*, Morgan Peterson, Sloan Pillen, Rebecca Pilon, Christina Poston*, Elliot Powell-Hamilton, Jordan Reanier, Kennedy Richards, Verenice Rodriguez, Curtis Romrell, MacKenzie Sage, Carson Sander*, Keefer Sands, Avarie Schaff, Kayden Schaff*, Emily Schram, Lincoln Secor, Dallas Shaw, Kevin Shaw, Jeannette Sheppard, Tiereney Shiroma, Madison Shott, Travis Silver, Luke Simonson, Wesley Smith, Zachary Smith, Shantelle Smolik, Cora Steinbach, Jaden Stewart, Peter Stump, Conor Sullivan, Alyssa Sylvia, Alexis Thompson, Zachary Tolby, Abigail Tomlinson, Ethan Turner, Levi Umland, Miranda Van Beek*, Abigail Vance, Tristan Walker, Kathleen Warren*, Jacob Weikert, Kendra Weir, Jared Weiss*, Kiley Wilkins, Hailey Wisner*, Beryl Wytcherley*, Jamie Young*, Alan Zetzer
Gallatin Gateway: Madison Brenner, Nicole Calvin, Grant Dokken, Carie Jennaway*, Brian Mango, Sallie McCann*, Rachel Nixon*, Paul OHair, Hazel Peterson, Ruth Robinson*, Hallie Schultz*, Marja Sorensen, Bridget Wermers
Manhattan: Brianna Balgeman, Genny Behar, Emma Borrmann, Isaac Boyd*, Lydia BrewerTobin, Megan Brint, Conner Cross, Riley Dykstra*, Brooke Foth, Carl Griffin, Dustin Hansen, Madeline Hemenway, Kelcie Hill*, Hannah Kamerman, Rose Kimm, Troy Lucier, Cassidy McCarthy, Demiri Moore*, Alec Nehring*, Thomas O’Leary*, Elle Olsztyn*, Gina Potts*, Lee Potts, Tyler Rorabaugh, Rylea Rubright, Hayden Sofie, Tessa Sybesma, Giulia Weeda*, Jessica Wyse*
Three Forks: Quinn Alberda, Anna Berghausen*, Luke Colberg*, Hannah Fischer, Kayla Franklin*, Mariah Leum, Kelly Liebers*, Ryan Malmquist*, Sinclair Oliver, Kilah Pfadt, Richard Sayers, Kyle Stone, Rebecca Varnes, Sawyer White, Heather WilsonTownsend: Kaleb Crook, Dustin Edgerton, Nathan Gallegos*, Lainee Hill*, Louis Ingalls, Chiara Warner, Molly Woodward
Willow Creek: Samuel Doddridge