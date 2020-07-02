Autumn Rollins of Belgrade earned a Master of Science in athletic training from Whitworth University, a private, liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian Church in Spokane, Wash.
Dean Buchholz of Three Forks was among nine high school graduates named 2020 Montana State University Provost scholars, one of MSU’s most prestigious scholarships.
The MSU Provost Scholarship awards are based on scholastic achievement, demonstrated leadership and exemplary public service, similar to the MSU Presidential Scholarship. Recipients of the Provost Scholarship also receive an annual stipend plus a tuition waiver. The scholarship is for four years if the students maintain a superior academic standing at MSU.
Dean Buchholz was co-valedictorian of Three Forks High School. He received the MUS Honor Scholarship and plans to major in environmental science. He was senior class president and secretary of the National Honor Society. He was a member of cross-country and the speech and debate teams, winning a state championship in policy debate. He plays clarinet in the Bozeman Municipal Band and is an Eagle Scout. He is the son of Robert and Cathy of Three Forks.
–MSU News Service