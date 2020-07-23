Isaac Mills of Gallatin Gateway, who is majoring in Game Art & Animation, has been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. Students at the Vermont college on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester.
•••
Colton Charnholm of Belgrade made the honor roll for spring quarter at Spokane Falls Community College, which ended in June. Students must have a grade point average of 3.0 or above to be listed on the honor roll.
•••
Belgradian Ivy K. Chase, a sophomore studying political science at Oregon State University made the Scholastic Honor Roll for Spring term 2020 by earning a B-plus (3.5) or better.