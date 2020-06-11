Hope Szymczak of Belgrade qualified for the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Belmont University.
•••
The students listed below made University of Montana’s spring semester 2020 Dean’s List or the President’s 4.0 List. Double asterisks after a name indicate the student earned a 4.0 GPA.
BELGRADE
Katelin Finck**
Canyon Hohenstein
Kiah Hohenstein
Saray Martinez Diaz**
Sydney Petersen
Madeline Smith
Gregory Ward**
GALLATIN GATEWAY
Elsa Horgan
Aidan Morton
MANHATTAN
Victoria Bloomgren
Mikayla Kreitinger**
Samuel Severson
THREE FORKS
Madison Rauser
Daven Thorne
•••
The University of Montana Western named 570 students to the 2020 spring semester Dean’s List.
Students must be enrolled full-time or for 12 semester credits and carry a minimum 3.33 grade point average to make the list. An asterisk after a name indicates a student received Dean’s List high honors.
Belgrade
Loran Murphy*
Trey Mounts
Tana Hubber
Amanda Bates
Shelby Walls
Manhattan
Tara Hansen
Kennedy Grubich*
Emma Johnson
Three Forks
Colter Miller
Brittney Robinson
Shainy Mack
Willow Creek
Tylor Pitcher*
Talyn Pitcher
•••
Carroll College named students listed below to its 2020 spring semester dean’s list. To be included on the dean’s list, a student must receive a 3.5 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale and take at least 12 graded credits in a semester.
Belgrade
Aryanna Ekola
Emma Lawver
Joshua Neth
Manhattan
Ashley Braaksma