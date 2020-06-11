Hope Szymczak of Belgrade qualified for the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Belmont University.

•••

The students listed below made University of Montana’s spring semester 2020 Dean’s List or the President’s 4.0 List. Double asterisks after a name indicate the student earned a 4.0 GPA.

BELGRADE

Katelin Finck**

Canyon Hohenstein

Kiah Hohenstein

Saray Martinez Diaz**

Sydney Petersen

Madeline Smith

Gregory Ward**

GALLATIN GATEWAY

Elsa Horgan

Aidan Morton

MANHATTAN

Victoria Bloomgren

Mikayla Kreitinger**

Samuel Severson

THREE FORKS

Madison Rauser

Daven Thorne

•••

The University of Montana Western named 570 students to the 2020 spring semester Dean’s List.

Students must be enrolled full-time or for 12 semester credits and carry a minimum 3.33 grade point average to make the list. An asterisk after a name indicates a student received Dean’s List high honors.

Belgrade

Loran Murphy*

Trey Mounts

Tana Hubber

Amanda Bates

Shelby Walls

Manhattan

Tara Hansen

Kennedy Grubich*

Emma Johnson

Three Forks

Colter Miller

Brittney Robinson

Shainy Mack

Willow Creek

Tylor Pitcher*

Talyn Pitcher

•••

Carroll College named students listed below to its 2020 spring semester dean’s list. To be included on the dean’s list, a student must receive a 3.5 grade point average or higher on a 4.0 scale and take at least 12 graded credits in a semester.

Belgrade

Aryanna Ekola

Emma Lawver

Joshua Neth

Manhattan

Ashley Braaksma

