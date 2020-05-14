Two Belgrade students earned a degree from the online Western Governors University.
• Anna Ewen earned a Master of Science, Special Education degree.
• Sarah Taylor earned a Bachelor of Arts, Educational Studies degree.
•••
Maddison Louise Korthas, of Belgrade, was among 3,417 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during a virtual graduation celebration May 9.
Korthas earned a Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences from the College of Education and Human Sciences.
•••
Emma Lawver, of Belgrade, earned her nursing degree on Saturday, May 9, from Carroll College.
•••
The students listed below earned a University of Montana for spring semester 2020.
Graduates with “cum laude” after their name indicate a GPA of 3.40 to 3.69. “Magna laude” indicates a 3.70 to 3.89 GPA, and “summa laude” is 3.90 and above.
BELGRADE
• Trevor Campbell, Doctor of Pharmacy: Pharmacy, SUMMA CUM LAUDE
• Crystal Chase, Bachelor of Arts: French
• Morgan Eitel, Associate of Arts: General AA, CUM LAUDE
• Katelin Finck, Associate of Applied Science: Radiologic Technology, MAGNA CUM LAUDE
• Canyon Hohenstein, Bachelor of Arts: Political Science, CUM LAUDE
• Canyon Hohenstein, Certificate: Global Leadership, CUM LAUDE
• Breann Larson, Master of Education: Curriculum & Instruction
MANHATTAN
• Shane Cashin, Juris Doctor: Law
• Mariah Harvey, Master of Education: Education Leadership
THREE FORKS
• Bailee Olson, BS in Health/Human Performance: Health & Human Performance
• Daven Thorne, BS in Resource Conservation: Resource Conservation