Manhattan Bank issues three scholarships to Gallatin Valley students
Manhattan Bank announced Jessa M. Steele, a Manhattan High School graduate, is the recipient of its annual $1,000 scholarship.
Jessa is the daughter of Robert and Cerece Steele. She plans on attending Montana Tech University in Butte where she will major in Computer Science.
This scholarship was established in 1999 by Manhattan Bank.
Manhattan Bank-Churchill Branch announced Emma K. Hinds, a Manhattan Christian High School graduate, is the recipient of its annual $1,000 scholarship. Emma is the daughter of Jason and Angela Hinds. She plans on attending the University of Montana where she will major in Communication Sciences and Disorders.
This scholarship was established in 1999 by Manhattan Bank–Churchill Branch.
Manhattan Bank-Three Forks Branch announced Makenzie V. Rowan, a Three Forks High School graduate, is the recipient of its annual $1,000 scholarship. Makenzie is the daughter of Joseph and Amy Rowan. She plans on attending Carroll College where she will major in Pre-law/Sociology.
This scholarship was established in 2001 by Manhattan Bank-Three Forks Branch.
–submitted
Local students earn spot on MSU Dean’s List
Montana State University has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for spring semester 2020.
There are two MSU honor roll lists, the President’s List and the Dean’s List. To be eligible for the lists, students must have earned at least 12 college-level credits. This honor roll list was current as of June 11 and includes all registration corrections or grade changes processed to that date.
The 2,439 students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester were named to the President’s List. An asterisk follows their names below.
The Dean’s List includes the 4,067 students earning grade point averages of 3.5 or higher for the semester.
Belgrade
Bryce Akers, Hunter Alderman, Madalyn Alderman, Nicole Anderson, Paige Anderson, JoLyn Balcom*, Nicole Barber*, Celina Barndt, Colter Barney*, Dylan Bell*, Emmie Belleisle, Lindsay Benson, Jaden Blackburn, Jens Blackman, Kimberly Blakeley, Brittany Boyd, Adam Broden, Jacob Bryan, Gabrielle Bunko*, Naomi Burkenpas*, Ryan Busch, Julia Butterfield*, Abbey Cady, Emily Cady, Thomas Callahan*, Tanner Campbell, John Carlson*, Hayes Chandler, Rusty Clayton*, Peter Coladarci*, Beau Cook, Anna Cox, Erin Cramer, Colton Crum, Daniel Davis, Kristen Davis, Sydney Deichman, Madeleine Dominguez Patton*, Cache Douma*, Sara Druckenmiller, Dawson Durnam*, Krista Ebbighausen, Parker Edwins*, Faith Ellis, Tia Emerson*, Alex Fife, Emily Foss, Claudia Fuller, Kristin Galanti*, Ruby Gawarkiewicz*, Christopher German, Heather Gier, Faith Giovanini, Taylor Hall, Amber Halstad-Albarez, Elliot Powell-Hamilton*, Stephen Hancock*, Lauren Hansen, Molly Hansen, Whitney Hardy, Jodi Harkness, Braden Heidbrink, Hailey Henesh, Christopher Hodapp, Holdyn Hould, Nathan Hull, Zachary Hull*, Dexter Jarrett, Cameron Jenkins, Janice Jessop*, Jennifer Johnsen, Cleyton Johnson, Kayla Johnson, Mackenzie Johnson, Elly Kaarre*, Lauren Kemp, Kylie Kerkaert, Colin King*, Lauren King*, Michael Kleinsasser, Abagail Klonsinski*, Dillon Klueber, Mikayla Koelzer, Albert Koenig, Ashley Koenig, Gabriel Kreis, Spencer Lawry, Ashton LeMoine, Joshua Lester, Kandon Lewis, Jeremy Lindquist, Hannah Madsen*, Megan Martin*, Ahna Mayo, Corbin McAllister-Williams, Codey McDonald, Rachel McEachron*, Jayden McGowen*, Justin McGowen*, Fernanda Melo Matheus*, Makell Meyle*, Kiersten Miller, Chase Morgan, Lolita Morgan*, Alexander Nordstrom, Corinne Nunziato, Samuel Odermann*, Ashton Olson, Bridgett Olson, Charis Omohundro*, Kalista Pachl*, Devnee Patterson, Morgan Peterson, Elizabeth Pham, Rebecca Pilon, Christina Poston, Hunter Ray, Jordan Reanier, Joey Riebe*, Justin Riekenberg, Aspen Robertus*, Mikala Rodriguez, Curtis Romrell*, Abigail Ross, Travis Ross*, MacKenzie Sage*, Carson Sander*, Kayden Schaff*, Emily Schram, Kevin Shaw, Jeannette Sheppard*, Madison Shott, Levi Simonson, Luke Simonson, Allie Smith, Wesley Smith, Shantelle Smolik, Aidan Steinbach, Samuel Stewart*, Paige Stokke, Laura Stout, Peter Stump*, Alyssa Sylvia*, Zachary Tolby, Abigail Tomlinson, Ethan Turner*, Garrett Turner, Levi Umland, Abigail Vance, Kade VanDyken*, Tristan Walker*, Emma Wass, Jacob Weikert, Kendra Weir, Jared Weiss*, Donald White*, Randi Williams*, Hailey Wisner, Beryl Wytcherley*, Jamie Young*, Alan Zetzer, Cassidy Zylstra
Gallatin Gateway
Madison Brenner*, Grant Dokken, Anya Loomis, Brian Mango, Kaleelah Mangum, Sallie McCann*, Rachel Nixon*, Paul OHair, Hazel Peterson*, Hallie Schultz*, Darby Seth, Emersyn Sidun, Marja Sorensen*, Seth Vinger, Bridget Wermers, Alyssa Woodworth Beck*
Manhattan
Brianna Balgeman*, Genny Behar, Isaac Boyd*, Lydia BrewerTobin*, Megan Brint*, Conner Cross*, Alexa Deming, Ashtyn Dowton*, Parker Dyksterhouse, Riley Dykstra, Carl Griffin, Dustin Hansen*, Madeline Hemenway, Kelcie Hill*, Grace Holmes, Hannah Kamerman*, Rose Kimm*, Savannah Love*, James Lucas, Troy Lucier*, Cassidy McCarthy*, Alec Nehring*, Thomas O’Leary*, Elle Olsztyn*, Emry Olsztyn, Lee Potts, Tyler Rorabaugh*, Rylea Rubright*, Cali Sawinski*, Hayden Sofie*, Madison Spence, Tessa Sybesma*, Elizabeth Vanderby, Giulia Weeda*
Three Forks
Quinn Alberda, Anna Berghausen*, Mary Corbett*, Hannah Fischer, Ryan Malmquist*, Garet Marchington, Sinclair Oliver, Kilah Pfadt, Candace Ramsey, Morgan Sorensen, Kyle Stone, Rebecca Varnes, Serena Whitcome*, Sawyer White, Heather Wilson*, Grayson Woolever*
Townsend
Kaleb Crook*, Nathan Gallegos*, Lillie Giono, Cody Graveley*, Evelyna Herrick*, Lainee Hill*, Kyah Smith, Christopher Walby
Willow Creek
Samuel Doddridge