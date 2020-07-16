Jelks Henry Cabaniss IV, of Belgrade, was awarded a BA in Natural Resources and the Environment at the University of the South’s 2020 commencement ceremonies held on May 10. Jelks Henry Cabaniss IV is the child of Ms. Nabers Johnson of Belgrade.
The University of the South is an independent liberal arts college in Tennessee.
•••
Sayler Tatom, of Gallatin Gateway, was named to the Presidents List during the 2020 spring semester at The University of Alabama. The President’s List is for students with an academic record of 4.0.