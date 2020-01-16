UM posts Dean’s List
The students listed below made University of Montana’s fall semester 2019 Dean’s List or the President’s 4.0 List. Double asterisks after a name indicate the student earned a 4.0 GPA. A single asterisk indicates a GPA greater than 3.5 but less than 4.0.
BELGRADE
Crystal Chase*
Juniper Eastwood*
Morgan Eitel*
Katelin Finck**
Kiah Hohenstein*
Michael Kennedy*
Sydney Petersen*
Gregory Ward**
GALLATIN GATEWAY
Elsa Horgan*
Aidan Morton*
MANHATTAN
Mikayla Kreitinger*
Samuel Severson*
Western posts Dean’s List
The University of Montana–Western named 587 students to the 2019 fall semester Dean’s List. Students must carry a minimum 3.33 grade point average. An asterisk after a name indicates a student received Dean’s List high honors.
Belgrade
Faith Eastwood
Ryanne Hostetter
Shelby Walls *
Sophia Wass
Gallatin Gateway
Dylan Gray
Manhattan
Kennedy Grubich *
Emma Johnson
Three Forks
Karsyn Houska *
Shainy Mack *
Brittney Robinson
Willow Creek
Tylor Pitcher *