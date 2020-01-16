UM posts Dean’s List

The students listed below made University of Montana’s fall semester 2019 Dean’s List or the President’s 4.0 List. Double asterisks after a name indicate the student earned a 4.0 GPA. A single asterisk indicates a GPA greater than 3.5 but less than 4.0.

BELGRADE

Crystal Chase*

Juniper Eastwood*

Morgan Eitel*

Katelin Finck**

Kiah Hohenstein*

Michael Kennedy*

Sydney Petersen*

Gregory Ward**

GALLATIN GATEWAY

Elsa Horgan*

Aidan Morton*

MANHATTAN

Mikayla Kreitinger*

Samuel Severson*

Western posts Dean’s List

The University of Montana–Western named 587 students to the 2019 fall semester Dean’s List. Students must carry a minimum 3.33 grade point average. An asterisk after a name indicates a student received Dean’s List high honors.

Belgrade

Faith Eastwood

Ryanne Hostetter

Shelby Walls *

Sophia Wass

Gallatin Gateway

Dylan Gray

Manhattan

Kennedy Grubich *

Emma Johnson

Three Forks

Karsyn Houska *

Shainy Mack *

Brittney Robinson

Willow Creek

Tylor Pitcher *

