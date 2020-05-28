Montana State University will offer a selection of online courses this summer for incoming freshmen intended to help them get a head start on college.
Kick Off Your College Career is the group effort of the Office of Admissions, Academic Advising Center and faculty from the Colleges of Agriculture, Letters & Science, and Honors College. The program allows students to take an MSU course remotely over the summer, and gradually transition into their college academic career. Available courses satisfy many of the general education credits students take at MSU.
Class start dates vary, but all will run between June 15 and Aug. 7 and will be offered via remote instruction. Students can choose from six classes:
The Arts in America
Unseen Universe: Microbes
Taking the Pulse of Montana: Leadership Foundations (for students admitted to the Honors College)
Leadership Foundations
Precalculus
College Writing
The Office of Admissions encourages incoming students to take one of the offered courses to ease their transition into MSU and the college academic lifestyle. Students who enroll in these courses will have the ability to speak with an academic adviser about how their Kick Off course fits into their college degree interests.
Interested students must register for courses by June 22. Minimum enrollment thresholds must be met to offer the courses.
This is the first time MSU has offered this program, said Ronda Russell, director of admissions. It was inspired by the speaking with graduating high school seniors, who told MSU they wanted engaging coursework. Russell said this program is a way to help incoming students bridge the gap between high school and college with high-quality learning and to get them excited for academics.
“We want our freshman to be enthusiastic about their transition into college and all the possibilities that await them at MSU,” Russell said. “Kick Off Your College Career gives these students a chance to get a first look at what learning looks like at MSU and how our top-notch faculty members are here to help students make the most of their college experience.”
Students can visit montana.edu/admissions/summeronline to fill out an application for this program. To register for classes which will begin in the fall of 2020 students must attend an orientation and class registration session. Costs for classes vary depending on how many credits students want to take, as well as their residency status. Interested students can visit montana.edu/admissions/summer/cost.html to learn more about course pricing.
For more information, visit http://www.montana.edu/admissions/summer/ or contact the Office of Admissions at 406-994-2452 or admissions@montana.edu.