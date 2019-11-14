For the first time in over a decade, the tax bills sent out by the Gallatin County Treasurer’s Office are getting a fresh look.
The new design is meant to be more transparent, easier to understand and provide taxpayers with an easy-to-understand look at where their taxes go. This is the first time the format of the bills has been changed since 2008.
Tax bills are already available online. Hard copies will hit mailboxes early this week.
The Gallatin County Treasurer’s Office is encouraging folks to save time and pay their taxes online. You can use debit cards, credit cards or our new e-check option online at itax.gallatin.mt.gov. Note that fees do apply online.
The 2019 Real Property tax statements have the first half due on Dec. 4 and the second half due on June 1. The second half of all mobile home property taxes is also due by Dec. 2.
If you have any questions about your tax bills, contact the Treasurer’s Office at 582-3030 or stop in at 311 W. Main St., room 103, in downtown Bozeman.