It is time to submit nominations for the 7th annual William J. Sebena Distinguished Service Award that will be given at this year’s Three Forks Chamber Annual Dinner on March 27.
Criteria for the award includes:
• The person must embrace caring charitable, and public-spirited values.
• Have a general regard and respect for the human race and fellow man of any background, without judgment, and can be described as an all-around good person who encompasses a generous spirit and inspires others.
• The person does not have to be a business owner to receive this award.
The award was created by Lisa Sebena and the Lewis and Clark Motel in memory of her dad, William Sebena. Lisa has requested that the chamber seek nominations from its members and decide on the recipient.
Submit nominations by Friday, March 6, via email to tfchamber@gmail.com or by mail to P.O. Box 1103 Three Forks, MT, 59752. –Submitted