Three Forks officials found a better deal from a credit card processing company, which means ratepayers will see a reduction, according to a release.
“Three Forks does not cover the fees charged by its credit card processing company,” officials said in the release. “We have been with the same company for a number of years and decided to shop around to see if we could get a reduction in the fees charged and passed on to you. Our former provider charged 3.5%, or a minimum of $1.50.”
The city found a company that charges 3%, or $1 for up to $33 charged, and made the switch recently.
But doing so may require online payers to make an adjustment, officials said.
“If you have bookmarked the ‘Pay Bills Online’ link from our homepage prior to Nov. 1, please delete that bookmark and reset it by:
• Visit our website at www.threeforksmontana.us
• On our homepage click on “Click here to pay bills online”
• You can then re-bookmark this page from PayGOV.us”
For more questions call city hall at 285-3431.