The Three Forks Middle School’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) chapter has been awarded first place in a national contest designed to teach students how to make informed, responsible decisions about their health and provide opportunities for youth to teach others about making healthy choices.
The goals of the local chapter project were to encourage and educate students about the importance of kindness by carrying out random acts of kindness throughout the middle school.
The chapter’s specific activities project included a Santa Holiday project to provide gifts and food baskets to area families in need; making touch-free photo booths for the Three Forks Christmas Stroll; making motivational locker magnets for all middle school students; and providing snacks for middle school students during semester tests.
The project focused on bringing “normal” back to the hallways and encouraging students to recognize the accomplishments of others through the news wall and bulletin boards, chapter representatives explained.
In a news release, the chapter explained its motivation for the project.
“During the pandemic in the spring and our return to school in the fall, we realized many students were struggling with depression and anxiety as the year wore on everyone seemed to be arguing about politics and the unrest in our country,” the release said.
“Many students in our school were being disrespectful and hurtful towards people who had a different opinion. As a group our FCCLA class felt we needed to do something to bring kindness back to our hallways. We worked together to plan a variety of activities to encourage kindness and lighten the mood in the hallways.”
As the national First Place Middle School Student Body Program Award recipient, the Three Forks Middle School FCCLA chapter will receive a $1,000 award and will be recognized at FCCLA’s 2021 Hybrid National Leadership Conference this summer.
The annual contest is sponsored by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and FCCLA.