After a brief break during the holidays, the 2020 Three Forks All School Reunion committee will meet again Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Three Forks Library.
The meeting will start at 6:45 p.m. Anyone interested in helping plan this reunion is welcome to attend the meeting.
If unable to attend but would like to participate, or to be on the mailing list, send an email to tfhsreunion@aol.com or text (406) 209-0952.
The reunion will take place during the Three Forks Rodeo weekend, July 17 and 18, at the John Q. Adams Railroad Park, where the orange caboose VIC and Trident depot are located.