Would You Like Live Music During the Christmas Stroll?
Attention Three Forks Chamber members – If your business would like to have live music during the Christmas Stroll, contact Jessica Hegg at jeccajane@hotmail.com or give her a call at 599-4633.
Quilting, Scholarships and Raffles
The Three Forks High School / Be Lazy Quilting and the Crooked Seamsters of Three Forks are teaming up to offer a Three With Wings Scholarship Quilt Raffle. All proceeds from the quilt raffle will be donated to the Three With Wings Memorial Scholarship Fund. Scholarships will be awarded at the 2020 Graduation Ceremony. Tickets are available at Be Lazy Quilting and the Crooked Seamsters. They will also be available at the Three Forks High School Home Games throughout the year and into 2020.
All School Reunion is Next Summer
The 2020 All School Reunion will be held Rodeo Weekend, July 17 and 18, at the John Q. Adams Railroad Park, where the orange caboose VIC and Trident depot are located. Meetings are held every first Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. at the Three Forks Community Library. Anyone interested in joining the committee is more than welcome. More information can be obtained by emailing tfhsreunion@aol.com or calling or texting 406-209-0952. Updates can also be found on Facebook at 2020 Three Forks Montana All School Reunion.
–Briefs provided by the Three Forks Chamber