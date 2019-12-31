Rescuers with Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue in West Yellowstone assisted two injured snowmobilers near West Yellowstone last week.
At 12:07 p.m. on Friday, December 27, a 56-year-old Utah woman who was snowmobiling on the South Plateau Trail system, about 12 miles southwest of West Yellowstone, crashed her snowmobile into a tree and sustained back and abdominal injuries. A member of her group traveled a few miles north on the trail to get cell phone service and called 911, then waited to lead the rescue team to the injured woman.
The woman was placed on a backboard, loaded into the snow ambulance, and transported off the trail system to a waiting ambulance from the Hebgen Basin Fire Department in West Yellowstone. She was then transported to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg.
At 1:24 p.m. on December 25, a 13-year-old Montana girl who was snowmobiling on the Two Top Trail system, about three miles west of West Yellowstone, crashed her snowmobile into a tree and sustained a shoulder and back injury.
The girl was placed on a backboard, loaded into the snow ambulance, then transported to an awaiting ambulance from the Hebgen Basin Fire Department.