It’s the time of year for Christmas tree permits again. The Custer Gallatin National Forest now has Christmas tree permits available at all seven Ranger Districts and at numerous local businesses across the Forest. Forest Service offices will have permits available for purchase during regular business hours 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday for $5 each (limit 3 per household). Cash, check or debit/credit card are accepted at each location.
“Heading out for your Christmas tree is a great family experience, I remember doing it when I was a kid and now we’re taking our toddler out, said Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan, Public Affairs Specialist, Custer Gallatin National Forest.
Every Kid Outdoors is a partnership of federal agencies offering free access to hundreds of parks, lands, and waters for an entire year. See America’s natural wonders and historic sites for free as a 4th grader. Learn more at: https://everykidoutdoors.gov.
Local businesses include:
Belgrade: Town & Country, Belgrade Ace Hardware.
Bozeman: Owenhouse Ace Hardware, (downtown & Huffine)
Big Sky: Big Sky Conoco and Ace Hardware
West Yellowstone: Cenex Corner Store
Livingston: Ace Hardware
Big Timber Events: Crazy Mountain Christmas (American Legion Bldg 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Nov. 29 & Dec. 6 from 5:30–7 p.m. Hometown Holiday Lighted Parade