HELENA, Mont.— The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHC) announced that it will hold a virtual listening session with Montana VA health care stakeholders on May 6.
The virtual listening session is being held to allow the VA to hear directly from veterans and the communities they serve to provide feedback on how they would like their health care system to evolve.
This is one of 50 public virtual listening sessions being held across the country this spring to hear from veterans on how to design a health care system of the future and grow services for them in a way that reinforces VA’s role as a leader in the U.S. health care system.
These listening sessions represent an exciting opportunity for veterans to help Montana VA, as well as VA nationwide, re-imagine how VA delivers care in an equitable, high quality, veteran -centered manner and develop a plan for investing in VA’s aging infrastructure.
The feedback will be used to develop the recommendations VA submits to the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission in January 2022. The AIR Commission will also conduct public hearings as part of their review of VA’s recommendations before submitting its
recommendations to the president and Congress for review and approval in 2023.
To register for MTVAHCS’s listening session, visit
https://www.va.gov/HEALTHPOLICYPLANNING/listening.asp.