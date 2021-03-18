BOZEMAN — Valley Credit Union has opened applications to graduating high school seniors in Gallatin County to apply for its annual scholarship program. The local credit union will be granting a $500 scholarship to one outstanding student to be used in pursuing their passions, whether that be through an accredited college, graduate school, or secondary education facility.
Valley Credit Union developed the scholarship program last year to shine a spotlight on high school students who exert excellence in all areas. The overarching purpose of the scholarship is to recognize and reward innovation and a creative passion for accomplishment.
“We are proud to carry on the tradition of providing meaningful scholarships to these local students and look forward seeing all that they accomplish in their educational endeavors,” said Sean Paulauskis, branch manager of Valley Credit Union’s Bozeman Branch.
Applications must be submitted to the Bozeman branch office at 1707 W. Oak St by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021. After the application process closes, each application will be reviewed thoroughly by the branch manager and team and judged based on the level of professionalism and creativity. The scholarship winner will be announced in May 2021.
Find the application at valleyfcu.com. Call Sean Paulauskis for more information 548-9701.