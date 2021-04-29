BOZEMAN – Members of the public are invited to participate in the Run for Cody Virtual 5K, taking place this Memorial Day Weekend. Would-be racers can register online today at givebutter.com/runforcody5k and participate in the event any time from May 28-31.
The race is hosted by and benefits the Cody Dieruf Benefit Foundation (CDBF), a Montana-based nonprofit providing services to the state’s cystic fibrosis community. Race registrations are $35 and include a free T-shirt. The Run for Cody Virtual 5K is an opportunity for racers to walk, jog, or run in support of those in Montana touched by cystic fibrosis. Every registration fee and additional donation supports CDBF and its mission to provide emotional and financial support to those living with cystic fibrosis in Montana.
The run takes place at the end of May’s Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Month and celebrates the expansion of CDBF’s programs to serve everyone in Montana living with cystic fibrosis. These programs include financial assistance for medical-related expenses, scholarships for recreation and fitness activities, and an annual retreat for the mothers of children with cystic fibrosis. Prior to this year, the medical assistance program was only available to seven of Montana’s 56 counties.
Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that causes an excess of thick, sticky mucus to develop in various organs such as the lungs and pancreas. Mucus build-up in the lungs can cause difficulty breathing and dramatically increase the likelihood of infection, inflammation and other complications. In the pancreas, this build-up impedes with the proper digestion of the nutrients in food.
For more information about cystic fibrosis and the Cody Dieruf Benefit Foundation, visit www.breathinisbelievin.org or call (406) 539-7612.