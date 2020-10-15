Gallatin Valley Botanical is hosting a volunteer effort to dig carrots to give to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank, HRDC officials said in a release.
Named the Community Carrot Project, Gallatin Valley Botanical planted more than two acres of carrots on a conservation easement facilitated by the Gallatin Valley Land Trust. The carrots will be distributed to the food bank and other food programs over the next few months, according to the release.
Volunteers are needed to harvest the carrots on Oct. 14-15 and Oct. 20-21. To sign up or find more information visit, gallatinvalleyfoodbank.org.