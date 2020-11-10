Do you hunt waterfowl or hunt in and around lakes, streams, rivers or ponds? Do you use a boat or a blind near your favorite spot on the water? If you do, don’t forget to be water wise!
Waterfowl hunters seldom think of themselves as boaters, but in fact they are and need to follow the same safety precautions and laws as boaters every time they head out on the water. Montana law requires a readily accessible U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket for every person in a boat. For boats 16 feet and longer, there must also be one U.S. Coast Guard-approved throwable device on board and be immediately available for use.
Hunting safety only takes a little bit of planning and preparation. A life jacket can save a waterfowl hunter’s life if they find themselves in the water. Life jacket designs have come a long way over the years and now come in a wide variety of styles and colors, including inflatables and foam-filled camouflage life jackets that keep you afloat and add extra insulation. -Montana FWP