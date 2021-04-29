The following 16-ton weight limit restrictions remain in effect in Gallatin County until further notice.
• Axtell Gateway Road - all
• Bolinger Road - end of the pavement to Weaver Road
• Burnt Road - entire length
• Chapman Road - all
• Durston Road - Love Lane to Gooch Hill Road
• East Gallatin Road - all
• Gateway South Road - all
• Heeb Road - Stagecoach Trail to the Frontage Road
• Law Road - all
• Love Lane - Shire Trail to Valley Center Road East
• Madison Road - all
• Reese Creek Road - all
• River Road - gravel portion only
• Sales Road - West Dry Creek Road to Spaulding Bridge Road
• Spooner Road - end of the pavement to Weaver Road
• Swamp Road - entire length
• Tower Road - all
• Weaver Road - entire length
The Gallatin County Road and Bridge Department installs 16-ton weight limits on various roads during the spring and early summer months to preserve the integrity of roads that are at risk of serious damage or destruction. If you are considering a construction project, please plan accordingly.
Gallatin County may grant overweight permits on a case-by-case basis for non-reducible loads. No permits will be granted for reducible loads.
To request an overweight permit you will need to email the Road Department at RoadDept@gallatin.mt.gov requesting an overweight permit. Your request will need to include the following information:
• Your company and contact information
• Truck configuration empty and truck configuration loaded, including weights
• Cargo information
• Proposed route, including initial and end destination
• Date the overweight permit is requested for
Please be aware that requests for an overweight permit may take several days to process, and approval is not automatic nor guaranteed. You may contact this office for more information.