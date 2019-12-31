West Yellowstone will host an NAIFC (North American Ice Fishing Circuit) National Qualifier from Jan. 10-12.
The qualifier – an ice fishing tournament – takes place on Sunday and is open to any two-person team. Teams range from locals to national level pro’s to teams just wanting to learn more about ice fishing. Teams can register up to 6 p.m. at the Saturday night reception and rules meeting.
The tournament is located on Hebgen Lake just outside of West Yellowstone. Kirkwood Marina is the location for the tournament starting point and Kid’s Ice Fishing Camp.
These activities are free and open to the public.
One of the most popular activities of the weekend is the free NAIFC Kid’s Free Ice Fishing Camp will be back again on Saturday, January 11th. The classroom portion will begin at 1pm at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, then move out to Kirkwood Marina on Hebgen Lake for on-ice fishing and lunch from 2:30p-3:30p. All kids can participate, along with family members, regardless of age. This is the largest kids ice fishing camp in the Intermountain West where kids get to meet ice fishing pro’s, and members of the USA Ice Fishing team.
The classroom instruction and demonstration will cover ice fishing equipment, techniques, safety, conservation and environmental stewardship. Before leaving, all kids who participate also will receive a complimentary ice rod.
For more information on the NAIFC, tournament events, the Kids ICE CAMP, information about the West Yellowstone/Hebgen Lake lodging and activities for tournament, go to www.westyellowstonemticefishing.com. To enter an NAIFC qualifier go to www.naifc.com. For information on lodging and other winter activities, go to www.DestinationYellowstone.com or contact the West Yellowstone Visitor Center at 406.646.7701.