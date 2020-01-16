Montana State University will be one of the hosts for the 2020 Women in Agriculture conference, which will be held in several locations on Jan. 25 and focus on topics related to women in the industry.
The conference, an interactive one-day event, will happen simultaneously in 34 locations around Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Each location will host networking opportunities for participants, hold a local farmer and rancher discussion panel and provide lunch. Webinar participants can interact with keynote speakers live-streamed from across the Pacific Northwest and Midwest. Locations in Montana include Bozeman at the MSU Extension Gallatin County office, 903 N. Black Ave., within the fairgrounds; Great Falls at Northwest Farm Credit Services, 700 River Drive S.; and Dillon at Northwest Farm Credit Services, 134 E. Reeder St.
The conference is designed to help women in agriculture develop a self-care plan and understand the connections between a healthy person and a healthy farm. This year’s theme, “Healthy Farms,” will cover the topic of cultivating personal resiliency to handle the ups and downs as a woman and farmer.
Registration is $30 until Jan. 17 and $35 afterward. The fee includes the workshop, light breakfast, lunch and conference materials. For more information and to register, visit www.womeninag.wsu.edu.