BOZEMAN – Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport has announced that American Airlines will introduce daily non-stop seasonal service to Phoenix, Ariz., for summer 2020. The new Phoenix service will operate from June 3 through Aug. 16, 2021.
“We are pleased to see American add their seventh nonstop destination from BZN,” said airport Director Brian Sprenger. “The new service to Phoenix, Ariz., will connect southwest Montana to even more of the American Airlines network.”
One daily nonstop flight each direction is scheduled between the two cities on Canadair CRJ-900 aircraft.