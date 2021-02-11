A Belgrade-based aerial firefighting company is the first – and so far only — U.S.-based and owned operation to include CL-415EAF aircrafts in its fleet.
The massive planes are designed for aerial firefighting and can scoop up water from natural sources to release in large quantities over a fire.
“They could be up in the air for four hours, dropping literally thousands of gallons of water,” Bridger Aerospace’s Vice President of Business Operations Sam Davis said. ”They can just continuously pound a fire without stopping.”
Bridger Aerospace has purchased six of the planes in order to “fill a need” in the market. Two are currently housed at the Belgrade location, and four more are expected to arrive by next spring.
The specialized aircrafts require additional staff to maintain, which has prompted the company to bring on additional employees ranging from mechanics and pilots to administrative personnel.
“We’ve been on a hiring spree to make sure we’re staffed appropriately,” Davis said.
The company currently has just under 100 employees and hopes to be at “around the 140 mark” by the end of the year, Davis said. The goal is to relocate as many new staff members as possible to the headquarters in Belgrade if they don’t already live in the area.
Assisting the company in its effort to hire more talent is a Job Creation Grant secured from the Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund Program with help of Gallatin County and Prospera Business Network.
Prospera Business Network Executive Director Paul Reichert said the requirements for the grant can be a “challenging one for businesses to qualify for. The criteria includes that the business be growing quickly, hiring a large number of employees at high wages, and having a significant portion of revenue coming from out-of-state markets. The grant was a good fit for Bridger Aerospace, as it is on “quite a good growth trajectory,” Reichert said.
The grant qualifies the company for up to $150,000 in expenses related to hiring new employees in Gallatin Valley, or $5,000 per individual. Reichert said it will help with purchasing everything from laptops to vehicles to accommodating new staff members.
“It’s great to have because we are spending a lot in investing locally, not only bringing people on board, but the equipment (necessary),” Davis said.
Due to the increasingly high cost of living in the area, the company has had difficulty in the past finding potential employees to move to Belgrade. Davis believes this grant will ease that problem.
“We want them to not feel the crunch of living there, so this just helps with getting them to relocate out here,” he said.
Reichert clarified that the grant is not awarded in a lump sum to companies. Rather, companies receive reimbursement for costs associated with hiring new employees after the fact
“The company has to show they have expenses,” he said. “They have to prove that they are hiring people and once that happens, they get reimbursements.”
Davis said that Bridger Aerospace’s growth and plans to bring on new employees should benefit Belgrade, as employees purchase homes in town and construction of hangers continues at the airport.
“We feel we bring up the compensation for the employees around the area, and we’re doing tons of local business,” he said. “We’ve really grown by leaps and bounds, and I hope Belgrade has benefited from that.”
The company also provides its aerial firefighting services locally and has agreements with the state of Montana.
“First and foremost, we want to protect home, so we are excited and look forward to opportunities to help with fire suppression around here,” Davis said.
Reichert said the Job Creation grant program not only supports businesses as they plan for growth, but also creates high-wage jobs in the area and results in potential tax benefits for the community.
“For Belgrade I would say it’s helping ensure the growth-orientated companies are supported in their expansion and growth,” he said.