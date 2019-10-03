The Montana Department of Revenue has opened bidding for seven alcohol licenses in the state including Belgrade.
On-premises beer licenses are available in Helena, Bozeman, Hamilton, Belgrade, and Polson. All-beverage floater licenses are available in Bozeman and Missoula.
A “floater” license allows the applicant to purchase, subject to department approval, an existing all-beverage license from an area that is above its quota for that license and move it into the area that is below quota.
Bids must be received by midnight on October 18.
These licenses are all subject to the competitive bidding process. The highest bidder of each license will be granted the opportunity to apply for the license.
Bids must be submitted electronically to the department. The electronic form (Retail Alcoholic Beverage Competitive Bid Form) can be found at https://app.mt.gov/myrevenue/.
To submit a bid, the bidder must complete and submit the electronic bid form, pay a $100 processing fee plus service charges, and attach an irrevocable letter of credit from a financial institution for at least the bid amount.
Visit the department’s website at MTRevenue.gov or contact our call center at (406) 444-6900 for more information including the minimum bid amount for each license.