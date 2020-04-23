Town Pump donates $45K to food banks
HRDC’s Gallatin Valley Food Bank and Headwaters Area Food Bank received a $45,000 donation from the Town Pump Charitable Foundation.
The Town Pump Charitable Foundation donated $35,000 to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank and $10,000 to the Headwaters Area Food Bank. The Town Pump Charitable Foundation has given $1 million to Montana’s Food Banks to support the increase in the number of people now in need of food.
“Our goals of helping our neighbors closely align with those of HRDC”, said Town Pump Charitable Foundation director Bill McGladdery. “As the demand for food assistance increases during these unprecedented times, Town Pump is committed to working with our partners to support their efforts.”
“We are so grateful for Town Pump’s support. Their gift is such a huge lift at a time when we are seeing a much greater need,” says Jill Holder, HRDC Food and Nutrition Director.
Realtors raise $22Kfor COVID-19 relief fund
The Gallatin Realtors Charitable Foundation recently raised $22,000 to support food-related Coronavirus relief in the community, organizers said in a release. Proceeds are directed to the Human Resource Development Council of District IX, Inc. (HRDC), a non-profit corporation based in Bozeman, and will be used for COVID-19 food-related relief.
“Thank you to our members, affiliates, and other supporters of the real estate community for coming together and making such a strong showing of support for those in our community who are feeling the economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Chairwoman Stephanie Hartman said in a release.
Hartman also said an anonymous donor matched funds up to $10,000.
The Gallatin Realtors Charitable Foundation is a local non-profit.
Feaver retiring as public union president
AP) — Eric Feaver, president of the Montana Federation of Public Employees, is retiring after 36 years in union leadership.
Amanda Curtis, a teacher and former state representative, was elected Friday as the union’s next president. Her duties will begin on June 15. She is currently the union’s second vice-president.
“We’re going to keep protecting pensions, bargaining better pay, benefits, and working conditions, and getting our members elected to office,” Curtis said during the union’s third annual conference.
Feaver became president of the Montana Education Association in 1984 and guided its merger with the Montana Federation of Teachers in 2000. He was elected president of the MEA-MFT and oversaw its merger with the Montana Public Employees Association in 2018.
He was then elected president of the Montana Federation of Public Employees, which has 23,000 members working in public schools; the university system; city, county and state government; and private health care.