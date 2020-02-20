The Montana Department of Transportation will make a number of public safety enhancements to roadways in southwest Montana next year, and the public is encouraged to contact MDT with comments or questions.
Michael Grover, project design engineer, said the just-announced projects were identified through evaluation of crash statistics.
“We do that annually as part of our statewide safety program,” Grover said. “We’re always keeping track of any crash clusters and safety enhancements we can do.”
Projects slated in the Belgrade News circulation area are:
• I-90 west of Three Forks from mile markers 265 to 297: Installing reflectors on the sides of roadway where they are lacking, eastbound and westbound.
• State Route 205 near Logan: Adding reflective panels from mile markers 5 to 8.5 and and a warning sign for a curve at mile marker 8.
• Adding reflective backplates to the signal at Thorpe Road/U-602 in Belgrade; installing advance intersection warning signs.
Construction is tentatively planned for 2021, depending on completion of design and availability of funds. New right-of-way and relocation of utilities will not be required. MDT staff will contact all potentially affected landowners prior to performing survey work on their land, and will again contact landowners prior to construction regarding property acquisition and temporary construction permits.
Comments may be submitted online at http://www.mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml or in writing to the Montana Department of Transportation, Butte Office, PO Box 3068, Butte, MT 59702-3068. Please note that comments are for project UPN9669000.
For additional information, the public is encouraged to contact Butte District Administrator William Fogarty at (406) 494-9635 or Grover at (406) 444-4188.