In an effort to lift spirits and “get the community out and about again,” the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a fun “Cruise Belgrade” on Friday night.
Kristi Gee, chamber director, said the idea was floated by Belgrade High School Athletic Director Rick Phillips, who suggested the event would be a good way to bring the community together while safely showing “Panther spirit.” Other communities around the country have held similar events during the COVID-19 quarantine.
Residents are invited to decorate their cars and join the cruise from 7-8:30 p.m. All are asked to respect all traffic laws and stay in their vehicles to conform with social distancing guidelines, but are encouraged to “honk and wave at your neighbors and get out and see people you haven’t seen for a while.”
Gee said the chamber has asked willing businesses to participate, perhaps by offering discounts on shakes or ice cream. The chamber will blast fun music from its office at Broadway and Main.
The cruise will not be conducted parade-style, so that participants can support businesses all over Belgrade, not simply on a pre-determined route.
“It’s kind of like when you were in high school and would drag Main,” Gee said. “Let’s get our community out and about again.”
Gee said if the event is successful, it may be repeated on Friday, May 1.