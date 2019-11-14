The Montana Chapter of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) awarded Morrison-Maierle with five 2020 Engineering Excellence Awards. This included awards for projects in the structural systems, building/technology, small projects and industrial categories, along with the Montana 2020 Grand Project Award for the Hauser Dam Survey project.
In the Structural Systems Category, Morrison-Maierle received top honors for the Central Valley Fire Station. This project, designed by ThinkOne Architecture of Bozeman, involved a complex structural design to create a seismically sound facility. Many materials used in the building were sourced and built locally. The building includes a first-in-the-country decontamination station that allows firefighters to thoroughly clean toxic substances found on clothing and equipment.
Chief Ron Lindroth, along with Nate Menuez, Rebecca Scheetz and Austin Batson of Morrison-Maierle accepted the award.