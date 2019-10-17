Kristi Gee admits to being “a little worried” when she awakened on Sept. 21, the morning of this year’s Belgrade Fall Festival. Her first thought was a flashback to two years ago, when snow was on the ground on Festival day.
“It was pretty slow that morning,” Gee remembers about Fall Festival 2017.
With that memory still fairly fresh in her mind, the executive director of the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce admits she was “a little worried when it was pouring rain,” on Festival day this year.
Despite the weather, Gee’s worries evaporated when plenty of residents behaved “like true Montanans” and turned out for the celebration. The rainfall even lightened a little.
“The street was lined with people” at parade time, Gee said. “It was really great to see our community come out and support the event.”
The Fall Festival is sponsored annually by the Chamber. It features a parade, free barbecue and a classic car show, among other attractions. This year’s theme was “Honoring our first responders.”
The Chamber sponsors a festival raffle each year and donates the earnings to a community cause. The Belgrade Girls Softball Association was the successful applicant for this year’s grant. Gee said the final raffle proceeds total for 2019 has yet to be determined, but she estimates that BGSA will receive between $4,500 and $5,000.
Amy Seaman, BGSA president, said the funds will be used to help the club develop a new playing field at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex at Menicucci Field.
Gee said she wishes to thank the community for turning out, despite the less-than-ideal weather.
“I think it was another great community event. It went as we hoped,” she said.