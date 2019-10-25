The new head of Manhattan Bank’s main branch says that under his leadership, the bank will “continue to serve our customers as well as we can, and listen to what they need and want.”
Charles Pipal, 50, the new president of the Manhattan branch, has stepped into the job recently vacated by Bob DeWit, who retired after 17 years as president and a nearly 30-year career with the bank.
Pipal is very familiar with Manhattan Bank operations, having served as president of the Churchill branch since1998. He said the new job means he will broaden his focus beyond single-branch operations.
“The job duties that I’ve been asked to cover are located at the main branch,” Pipal said. “As a manager of a branch, you worry about the branch. In my new role, I have to look at a bigger perspective.”
Pipal grew up in a farming and ranching family south of Wolf Point, then enrolled at Montana State University in 1987. He is a graduate of MSU and the Pacific Coast Banking School.
Prior to going to work for Manhattan Bank, he worked in Livingston
Pipal lives in Churchill with his wife and son. He has volunteered for the Amsterdam Fire Department for 20 years and serves on the Amsterdam school board.
“I want to help out where I can,” he said.
David Kimm has been promoted from within to succeed Pipal at Manhattan Bank’s branch in Churchill.
The bank also has branches in Three Forks and Bozeman.