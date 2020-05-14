The Gallatin City-County Board of Health voted Wednesday to allow gyms, museums and movie theaters to reopen on Friday.
The county rule aligns with the statewide order, which Gov. Steve Bullock revised last week to include the businesses.
The board voted 7-0, with member Justin Kamerman absent, to follow the new state guidelines.
Matt Kelley, health officer for the Gallatin City-County Health Department, said the number of new cases in the county has plateaued. In the last week, the county has had three new cases. They are all in West Yellowstone and connected to a family who contracted the disease while traveling out of state.
The new cases are not a reason to pull back on the reopening, Kelley said. He anticipates the reopening will lead to more new cases in Gallatin County and said the health department will be carefully monitoring the situation to determine when or if restrictions need to be tightened.
The new guidelines say that when gyms, museums and movie theaters reopen, they must operate at half capacity, require social distancing and use strict cleaning protocols.
The state and local orders also detail new safety guidelines for businesses.
At gyms, staff must wear masks and customers are encouraged to follow suit. Indoor group classes remain prohibited, but outdoor classes are allowed as long as they have fewer than 10 participants who stay 6 feet apart.
Pools at gyms and hotels are included in the reopening. Other pools — like the Bozeman Swim Center and the Bogert Pool — must remain closed.
Movie theaters must place physical barriers between employees.
Museums must keep interactive exhibits closed.
Other gathering spaces, such as bowling alleys and concert halls, remain closed.
Even though many businesses are now open, people still can’t gather in groups of more than 10, long-term care facilities remain closed, vulnerable groups are asked to stay home and visitors from out of state must self-quarantine for two weeks after entering Montana.
Kelley said he doesn’t know when additional businesses will be able to reopen or when people will be able to gather in larger groups.