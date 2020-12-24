The Montana Department of Revenue reminds Montanans that contributions to charitable organizations and causes may be deductible on 2020 income taxes if made before the end of the year.
For taxpayers who itemize their deductions, donations made by Dec. 31 to qualifying charities may reduce their 2020 taxable income and help bring a larger refund or smaller income tax bill in 2021. Taxpayers claiming the standard deduction on their federal income tax returns still may claim itemized deductions on their Montana returns and lower their Montana income taxes.
Donations could be cash, vehicles, other items, or financial securities. Taxpayers should keep proof of the donations, including receipts, and be sure to give to organizations approved by the IRS for tax-deductible donations.
For more information, visit MTRevenue.gov/charitable-contributions.