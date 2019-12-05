The Belgrade City Council gave the green light Monday for a two-story building with commercial on the bottom and apartments on the top to be built downtown.
The building, to be named the Belgrade Building, will be constructed on an empty lot between Bar 3 Bar-B-Q and Debo’s Pawn Shop on Main Street between N. Davis and N. Kennedy streets, according to city records.
The project is owned by Michael Promisco of Triple MT, LLC. The building will have three office or retail spaces on the lower floor and three residential apartments on the upper floor. A nine-space parking lot will be in the back along the alley.
The Belgrade City-County Planning Board unanimously recommended approval last month and the city council followed suit.
“This is exactly what we are looking for,” Belgrade Planner Jason Karp told the council.
Only one public comment was fielded by the city by adjacent landowner Gary Reed where Debo’s Pawn Shop is located.
Reed said fire emergency exits at rear of his building would be affected by the closeness of the project.
“The rear emergency exit doors are handicap 3-foot doors; the proposed building would block the opening and exiting from these doors,” Reed wrote.
Karp told the council that zoning regs in the B-3 Central Business District allows for buildings to match property lines. There will be about a 3-foot gap between the buildings.