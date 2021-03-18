BOZEMAN – Montana State University announced this week that Mark Ranalli, the head of its business college, will step down at the end of the academic semester.
Ranalli, who has been dean of the Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship since 2018, plans to pursue opportunities in the private sector.
Ranalli holds a master’s in business administration from Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business and a bachelor’s in electrical engineering from Stanford University. He was previously associate dean at Tufts University’s School of Engineering and executive director of the Tufts Gordon Institute.
He co-founded and was CEO of BaseSix, an internet and professional services agency, and later founded Helium, a crowdsourcing content marketing and publishing company. He was later a managing director at the marketing firm RR Donnelly.
As dean, Ranalli oversaw the creation of a new Master of Science in Innovation and Management, which will see its first students enroll this fall. He helped launch a pair of successful entrepreneurial venture competitions, the Big Idea Challenge and MSU $50K Venture Competition . He developed a visiting executive program that will launch this fall and helped secure donor funding for a program aimed at keeping freshman in school and on track to graduation.
Robert Mokwa, MSU’s provost and executive vice president of academic affairs, said Ranalli established relationships with dozens of JJCBE alumni, as well as local, state and national business interests, always with an eye toward how those relationships could benefit students.
“Dean Ranalli has shown a laser-like focus on student needs and made available many opportunities for them to grow and be better prepared for their careers after graduation,” Mokwa said. “It has been a pleasure to work with Dean Ranalli, and I wish him all the best in his new ventures.”
Planning for the transition to a new dean will begin in the coming weeks and will involve faculty, staff and student discussions.